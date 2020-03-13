Nigeria: ASUU Strike - Nigerian Govt Reaches Agreement With Lecturers On IPPIS

The Nigerian government has reached an interim agreement with striking university lecturers to integrate the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The IPPIS is the government's accountability software that has been made compulsory for all public institutions, mainly for personnel payroll.

ASUU is opposed to the use of IPPIS for lecturers saying it does not consider some of the peculiar operations of universities. The lecturers' union then developed its own UTAS which it wants the government to adopt for universities.

The Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, announced the agreement after a four-hour meeting between both parties.

Mr Ngige said the two parties will reconvene on Monday after the ASUU delegation deliberates with its National Executive Council (NEC).

Also speaking, the National President of ASUU, Biodun Ogunyemi, said the National Executive Committee of the union will review the conditions for the integration of UTAS into IPPIS .

However, both parties did not reveal the conditions to the media.

ASUU on Monday asked its members in federal universities across the country to begin two weeks warning strike in response to the government's decision to stop the February salaries of lecturers who have not registered on the IPPIS platform.

Thursday's meeting is the first by both parties since the strike commenced.

More details later...