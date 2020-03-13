Nigeria: TB Joshua Predicts Coronavirus Will End March 27

Founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, has predicted that the virulent Coronavirus disease will disappear on March 27.

Joshua, the clairvoyant cleric and miracle worker with church headquarters at Ikotun, Lagos, had said on the SCOAN-owned Emmanuel TV that "the fearful Coronavirus which has caused fear and panic in the world will disappear the same way it came.

Specifically, he said, "Coronavirus, the fearful virus plaguing the world will end on 27th March 2020'.

However, the cleric's prediction may have elicited hope amidst a disillusioned world population, considering that he has a reputation for giving predictions that often come to pass.

Joshua, having recently reeled out various predictions for this year, reportedly struck a chord, as one of them was said to have come to pass three days after he gave it.

The prediction, THISDAY gathered, had been that he warned against rift, disunity and breakaway in the British Royal Family; and that the recent rumblings in the British royal household were its manifestation.

He reportedly said, "Pray for unity and understanding among the Royal Family - because of what I am seeing."

Besides, a former Minister of Aviation and vociferous politician, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode, had claimed in his twitter handle that Joshua had given so many predictions to him that ultimately came to pass.

He said Joshua predicted events about Zimbabwe, Algeria, Sudan and North Korea, and that "to the Glory of God, they all came into manifestation".

The Coronavirus disease was first reported in Nigeria last month when a 44-year-old Italian working for a supplier company to Lafarge Africa Plc, Ewekoro, Ogun State, was diagnosed of the disease.

He was subsequently quarantined in a Lagos health facility, while the Ogun State Government in turn quarantined no fewer than 28 persons that had had contacts with the Italian.

In China, Italy, the United States of America and many other countries, the disease has ravaged human communities, with high death tolls in tow.

Meanwhile, a Christian leader in the Ado-Odo Otta/Ifo zone of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Ogun State, Apostle Gbenga Awosanmi, has commended Prophet T.B Joshua "for finding the courage to act on divine instruction, in the establishment of a massive and mind-blowing prayer mountain" in Ikotun, Lagos.

Awosanmi, who is General Overseer of C&S Church, Ogo Ireti, Iju-Aga in Ifo Local Government area, said from all indications, the prayer mountain, which he described as "an architectural wonder constructed on an expanse of wetland, swamp and ocean", could not have come into being through human imagination.

Besides, he said the mountain, which has started attracting Christian pilgrims from all over the world, would go a long way in bringing about unity among Nigerian churches, even as he stressed that "soon, the spirit of denominationalism will disappear among Nigerian Christians".

Speaking with THISDAY shortly after his church's anniversary at the weekend, Awosanmi said, "On the New Year Eve when the mountain was consecrated for people's use, I was there and I testified to how people who came from different parts of the world were made comfortable to have quiet time with God.

"Such a man of God who conceived such a great idea, committing huge resources to establish a massive and mind-blowing prayer mountain" deserves to be canonised," he said.

He added that at the new prayer mountain established by the SCOAN, natural scenery, as it is witnessed in the Israeli environment, where Jesus Christ was born, pervaded the vast arena.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"There are animals like antelopes and sheep, and birds like peacocks and geese, while the SCOAN also rears fishes for distribution to the poor, apart from having guest houses of tasteful standards," he recalled.

He reminded that the Prayer Mountain was where Joshua began his church ministration way back in 1995, noting that such a place is symbolic.

Awosanmi, however, urged for unity in the Christian community, stressing that the ongoing unification process going on in Cherubim and Seraphim Church is a welcome development.

"When the process of unification in C&S is completed, we must all submit ourselves to whatever decision is reached and make sacrifice by foregoing some titles as would be prescribed, for the sake of Christ," he further urged.