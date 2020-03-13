Nigeria: Dangote to Begin Crude Oil Production in July

12 March 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Africa's richest man and President of Dangote Industries Limited, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, will begin oil production in July from two assets he acquired from Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

The Group Executive Director, Dangote Industries Limited, Mr. Devakumar Edwin that Dangote is working with Chinese and Malaysian contractors to begin production in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 72.

According to Edwin, the company has completed a development plan for the Kalaekule field in OML 72

He said work would then move to an undeveloped KI discovery on Block 71, a small shallow water asset in southeastern Niger River Delta.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Calls to Impeach Kenyan Deputy President Ruto Stir Hornets' Nest
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.