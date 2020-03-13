Nigeria: Yellow Card Now Required for All Travel, Govt Tells Airlines

12 March 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Martins Ifijeh

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), in line with the directive from the Federal Ministry of Health, has called on airlines operating international and regional flights to commence the implementation of the use of Yellow card as a requirement for travel.

In a letter to the affected airlines signed by the General Manager, Aeromedical Standards, Dr. Wilfred Haggai on behalf of the Director General, NCAA, and seen by THISDAY Tjursday, it explained that this was coming on the heels of the review of the operationalisation of Nigeria point of entry policy on the prevention and control of cross border transmission of yellow fever.

Haggai said the review of the policy had arisen because of the compelling priority of the ongoing entry screening at points of entry by Port Health Services for COVID-19.

"The entry screening of passengers due to COVID-19 outbreak will be prioritized by the port health services until the outbreak has been effectively contained.

"To this end, passengers coming into the country without documented proof of vaccination against Yellow fever and valid Yellow card may not be allowed in.

'And for passengers departing Nigeria, a valid yellow card will be required for boarding," he said.

The NCAA has therefore called on all airlines to communicate the policy to their passengers, as the policy is effective immediately.

The Yellow Fever card also called the International Health Certificate is an important document which is given to a person after getting a vaccine against Yellow fever.

In a related development, the Nigeria Immigration Service at the Lagos International Airport has commenced the enforcement of the yellow card directive, passengers without the card are turned back at the immigration counter.

Port health personnel have been stationed at all immigration counters to ensure that the Yellow cards presented are genuine and valid.

Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved.

