Rwanda: Coronavirus - Schools Take Precautionary Measures

When The New Times visited Wisdom Schools, a group of private primary and secondary schools located in Musanze District, on Thursday, pupils and students were queuing to wash their hands.

Elie Nduwayesu, the Director of the school which has over 800 learners said; "We have asked all the children to stop handshakes, they are rather being encouraged to bow their heads as a gesture of greeting. We have also called off morning assemblies. It is mandatory for everyone entering our school to wash their hands."

When we visited Lycée Notre Dame de Cîteaux (LNDC), girls boarding secondary school in Kigali, late Wednesday afternoon, two handwashing stations were set up inside the compound, near the entrance.

Last week, there was only one.

A gatekeeper explained that it was necessary to add another one considering the seriousness of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The New Times observed that gatekeepers make sure that no one - a visitor or employee - enters the school compound without properly washing their hands.

That same afternoon, the Ministry of Education issued a statement with clear-cut guidelines for all schools and universities on how to try prevent the outbreak.

For Marie Thérèse Nakure, the Headmistress of Groupe Scolaire Umubano I, located a few meters from Petite Barriere Border Post, they are very vigilant because their school borders with DR Congo where a case of coronavirus was recently identified.

Micheline Munganyinka, the Head Teacher of Gafunzo Primary School, which is located in Ngoma District. Eastern Province, said that; "The pupils are always told to wash hands as often as possible and avoiding any physical contact, they already know that."

"We have to protect our children by using all strategies possible."

The Government guidelines include a call to these institutions to sensitise students, teachers and all other employees about how to prevent the outbreak, as well as collaborating with relevant local authorities by exchanging information so as to best thwart an outbreak.

They were issued a day after the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC), UNICEF and the World Health Organisation (WHO) issued new guidance to help protect children and schools from transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

The guidance, they stressed, while specific to countries that have already confirmed the transmission of COVID-19, is still relevant in all other contexts.

It provides critical considerations and practical checklists to keep schools safe. It also advises national and local authorities on how to adapt and implement emergency plans for educational facilities.

In their joint news release, the three agencies note that in the event of school closures, the guidance includes recommendations to mitigate against the possible negative impacts on children's learning and wellbeing.

"This means having solid plans in place to ensure the continuity of learning, including remote learning options such as online education strategies and radio broadcasts of academic content, and access to essential services for all children," reads part of their joint statement.

"These plans should also include necessary steps for the eventual safe reopening of schools."

Where schools remain open, they note, and to make sure that children and their families remain protected and informed, the guidance calls for:

Providing children with information about how to protect themselves;

Promoting best handwashing and hygiene practices and providing hygiene supplies;

Cleaning and disinfecting school buildings, especially water and sanitation facilities; and

Increasing airflow and ventilation.

According to the BBC, China - where the virus was first detected last December - has seen a total of 80,754 confirmed cases and 3,136 deaths, but the country recorded its lowest number of new infections, just 19, on Tuesday.

Encourage students to become advocates for disease prevention

The three organisations noted that education can "encourage students to become advocates for disease prevention and control" at home, in school, and in their community by talking to others about how to prevent the spread of viruses.

According to them, maintaining safe school operations or reopening schools after a closure, requires many considerations, but if done well, can promote public health.

For example, it is noted, safe school guidelines implemented in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone during the outbreak of Ebola virus disease from 2014 to 2016 helped prevent school-based transmissions of the virus.

Trephine Mukankusi, last weekend visited her son at Ecole des Sciences Byimana, in Ruhango District, and was impressed on finding students at the school mindful of the need not to greet by handshakes or hugs "because they well understood the importance of disease prevention."

On Wednesday, she told The New Times that: "The coronavirus is, really, a cause for concern for us all but what I wish to emphasize is that we parents should also always think about ensuring that children know how to prevent other infectious diseases which are preventable by proper hygiene measures such as avoiding handshakes and regularly washing hands with soap."

"At our home, we always make sure children understand the importance of good hygiene and how to prevent ailments such as flu. That is why my son adjusted quickly to the present scenario and is not bothered by the recommendation of not shaking hands or hugging."

'It starts at home'

Mukankusi is, among others, of the view that people should in fact make it a habit not to shake hands when they know they are not clean.

She added: "Parents should also not wait for their children to be taught matters of proper hygiene and the prevention of such diseases, at school. When a child sees a parent wash their hands before feeding, for example, the child also learns. It all starts at home, when a child is young. Hygiene and cleanliness should be part of our culture."

UNICEF is urging schools - whether open or helping students through remote learning - to provide students with holistic support.

Schools should provide children with vital information on handwashing and other measures to protect themselves and their families; facilitate mental health support; and help to prevent stigma and discrimination by encouraging students to be kind to each other and avoid stereotypes when talking about the virus.

Sam Nkurunziza, Headmaster of Kagarama Secondary School, a mixed boarding school in Kicukiro District, told The New Times that head teachers have relevant guidance from the government, through their respective Districts, on how to maintain safe school operations.

The school has a student population of 1,054.

Nkurunziza said: "Precautions at our school include: washing hands with soap and, this goes to those who visit the school; sensitizing our students not to shake hands and hug while they greet; and covering the mouth when one coughs and not spitting in public."

The three organisations' new guidance also offers helpful tips and checklists for parents and caregivers, as well as children and students themselves.

These actions include:

Monitoring children's health and keeping them home from school if they are ill;

Encouraging children to ask questions and express their concerns; and

Coughing or sneezing into a tissue or your elbow and avoid touching your face, eyes, mouth and nose.

An extraordinary Cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame on Friday, March 6, 2020, reaffirmed a strengthened approach to contain the potential spread of the coronavirus - or COVID19 - outbreak in the entire country.

The national effort is led by the Office of the Prime Minister along with the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Local Government and Security organs.

Rwandans have been urged to, among others, take appropriate precautions and follow the advice of health professionals and avoid unnecessary internal or international travels and large gatherings.

Earlier, the Prime Minister's Office called on the public to; avoid shaking hands and close body contact such as hugging; avoid unnecessary travels to countries affected by Coronavirus, and cover their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing in public.

Countrywide, health professionals have had preparedness drills in line with COVID19 preparedness.

No case has been confirmed in Rwanda, so far.

But the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), is urging people to "immediately notify us or your nearest health facility" using the toll-free number 114 if anyone believes they have had close contact with someone confirmed to have or is being evaluated for COVID-19.

Additional reporting by Jean de Dieu Nsabimana and Régis Umurengenzi.