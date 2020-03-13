Kenya: Ruto Dismisses Resignation Calls, Terms Accusations Sterile

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto Thursday told off a section of lawmakers calling for his immediate resignation for what they termed as incessant accusations that amounted to undermining the institution of the presidency in which he serves as the second in command.

Responding to a statement issued Wednesday by Members of Parliament pledging allegiance to President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Ruto termed accusations against him as baseless and nonsensical.

"Ninety-nine per cent of MPs pretending to give me lectures on supporting Uhuru Kenyatta have NEVER voted for him. I have CAMPAIGNED, VOTED and SUPPORTED him in the 4 elections he ran for president," he tweeted.

He added similar opposition was voiced against his joint presidential candidature with President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2013 and 2017.

"The NOT new nonsensical insults/ sterile accusations spewed were against UHURUTO/Jubilee in the past. IGNORE," Ruto remarked.

Wednesday's statement by about 70 legislators commandeered by Kieni legislator Kanini Kega spiraled tension between pro-Ruto politicians and those rallying behind Odinga who is leading a charge for a constitutional amendment under the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

On Tuesday, Ruto's Legal Advisor, Korir Sing'Oei, dismissed calls for the adoption of a party-list proportional representation system to replace popular presidential polls under the current constitutional dispensation.

The proposal presented by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi to the BBI steering committee would see the party or coalition of parties garnering most votes in a general election name the President and his deputy as is the case in South Africa.

"In order to build a bridge that allows us to transcend the pitfalls of heavily contested presidential elections, it is proposed to remove election of President by universal suffrage," Muturui submitted arguing, "instead, the popular will of the people manifested through one man one vote should be actuated through the nomination of President by the Party that garners majority votes at the general election."

Ruto's aide termed the proposed change untenable given the ethnic orientation of political parties and their nondemocratic tendencies.

"Given the personalization of our political parties and their disgraceful ethnic orientation Speaker JBMuturi proposals to BBI are disturbing and disingenuous. Managing political competition doesn't need to pander to the absurd," Sing'Oei remarked.

The new clamour for an end to presidential elections by universal suffrage is seen as a threat to Ruto's 2022 ambitions given the now deep-rooted factionalism within the governing Jubilee Party through which he hopes to contest for the top political seat.