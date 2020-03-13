Nigeria: Lai Mohammed Reveals What Makes Argungu Festival Significant to the World

12 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Elebeke

The minister of Information and Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed says the ongoing Argungu Fish Festival holding in Kwbbi state is significant because it unifies the Nigeria and other neihbouring countries through the various competitions featuring in the programme.

The minister who spoke at the opening ceremony of the annual event explained that the inclusion of horse race and donkey race in the festival which attracts competitors from the all Emirates in Kebbi state and other neighboring countries gives it international status and foster unity among the participating countries.

This he said gives the festival the potential of a unifying factor between Nigeria, other West African countries and the global community.

"Horse race, donkey race is significant because these competitions are not just among the Emirates in Argungu and Kebbi state alone but there are competitors from Niger and other neighbouring countries which gives the festival an international status.

"This gives the festival the potential of a unifyng factor between Nigeria, other West African countries and the globe at large.

"When you have people competing from other parts of Africa, it foster unity and brotherhood.

The festival also features other interesting and exciting events such as, cultural entertainment, boxing, women competition, cattle racing, moto rallying with varieties of artists who take their turns to entertain the audience.

Recall that the Argungu international fishing festival was suspended for the last 11 years as a result of insecurity in the region but has come back with a big bang with all the significant and exciting competitions in the pack.

With the enthusiasm of the people of Argungu and Nigeria as a whole, the minister assured that the festival has come back to stay and would significantly impact the economy.

While congratulating the government and the people of Kebbi for the efforts they put in organising the events, he assured that peace had returned to the country.

"With the return of the festival, we can assure that peace has returned to Nigeria because over 10 years back the festival could not hold because of security concerns.

"The festival is link to agriculture, creative industry and cultural heritage which are key sectors to diversifying our economy."

