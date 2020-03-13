Kenya: NEMA Issues 48-Hour Ultimatum to City Hall Over Uncollected Garbage

12 March 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The garbage is said to have been littered by aggrieved workers who went round Nairobi's Central Business District emptying bins onto the streets/CFM - Moses Muoki

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 - The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has given City Hall 48 hours to clear all the uncollected garbage that has littered the city.

City Hall's environment department has been directed to report on compliance to NEMA within seven days failure to which the authority will charge and prosecuted officials in the Governor Mike Sonko administration.

"NEMA gives Nairobi County 48 hours to clear all the uncollected solid waste that has littered the city and report on compliance to the Authority within 7 days failure to which officers in charge will be prosecuted," the environmental agency cautioned on Thursday.

For the past two weeks, Nairobi residents have been treated to littered and filthy streets as garbage remained uncollected by collectors contracted by the Nairobi County Government over non- payment.

The residents have expressed displeasure, terming the state of affairs as unacceptable.

The garbage is said to have been littered by aggrieved workers who went round Nairobi's Central Business District emptying bins onto streets.

After being emptied on the streets, it has remained uncollected forming heaps and causing a foul smell.

According to Nairobi County Executive Committee Member for Environment, Larry Wambua, the contracted garbage collectors went on a strike due to non-payment, but placed the blame on the Finance Department saying it's not clear who the actual occupant of the office is.

"This mess has been caused by non-payment especially the contractor who collects within CBD hasn't been paid for close to four months now," said Wambua.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

