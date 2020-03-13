Kenya: We Shall Defend Peace, Rift Valley Lawmakers Proclaim Ahead of BBI Rally

12 March 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — Leaders drawn from the Rift Valley have said they will put a strong fight to uphold peaceful coexistence among communities in the region a head of a Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally set to be held in Nakuru on March 21.

The leaders among them Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika and Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen said they will use the opportunity to celebrate peaceful coexistence that that has been experienced in the region since President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto inked a unity deal in 2013.

"We will defend peace by all means necessary," Kihika told news reporters.

The leaders vowed that they will not allow any disrespect and name calling, synonymous with past BBI rallies expect the Meru forum on February 29, at the Nakuru rally.

Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri called on political leaders to allow the local people to air their views and recommendations urging everybody else from outside the region to attend the rally as a guest.

He insisted that Rift valley is a fragile region with people from different cultures whose peace cannot be tampered with for selfish political ends.

The eighth and second last BBI rally which brings together 10 counties from Rift valley region will be held next week at Afraha Stadium.

