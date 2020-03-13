Kenya: Kiambu County Signs Deal With U.S. Government to Drive Devolution

12 March 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Margaret Njugunah

Kiambu — The U.S. Government, through USAID, and the County of Kiambu have signed a memorandum of understanding to support the county meet its devolution goal.

Kiambu has been selected as a focus county under the U.S. Government's Prosper Africa initiative, to increase two-way trade and investment between the United States and Kenya at the county-level.

The MOU provides a framework to guide the new way that USAID and Kiambu County will do business together.

It includes aligning activities, plans and budgets; designing new programs and priorities together and working together to counter corruption and protect beneficiaries.

Kiambu County Governor James Nyoro said the MoU is a strong testament that Kiambu County is a solid partner in economic development.

"The United States Government is shifting the way we work. We want our programs to be co-created, co-implemented, and co-measured to address problems and solve them at the county-level," explained USAID Mission Director Mark Meassick.

USAID's past investments in the county have included programs in democracy and mutual security, education, health, and workforce development.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

