Kenya: Kiambu County Signs Deal With U.S. Government to Drive Devolution

Kiambu — The U.S. Government, through USAID, and the County of Kiambu have signed a memorandum of understanding to support the county meet its devolution goal.

Kiambu has been selected as a focus county under the U.S. Government's Prosper Africa initiative, to increase two-way trade and investment between the United States and Kenya at the county-level.

The MOU provides a framework to guide the new way that USAID and Kiambu County will do business together.

It includes aligning activities, plans and budgets; designing new programs and priorities together and working together to counter corruption and protect beneficiaries.

Kiambu County Governor James Nyoro said the MoU is a strong testament that Kiambu County is a solid partner in economic development.

"The United States Government is shifting the way we work. We want our programs to be co-created, co-implemented, and co-measured to address problems and solve them at the county-level," explained USAID Mission Director Mark Meassick.

USAID's past investments in the county have included programs in democracy and mutual security, education, health, and workforce development.