Kenya: Kiambu County Signs Deal With U.S. Government to Drive Devolution

Kiambu — The U.S. Government, through USAID, and the County of Kiambu have signed a memorandum of understanding to support the county meet its devolution goal.
Kiambu has been selected as a focus county under the U.S. Government's Prosper Africa initiative, to increase two-way trade and investment between the United States and Kenya at the county-level.
The MOU provides a framework to guide the new way that USAID and Kiambu County will do business together.
It includes aligning activities, plans and budgets; designing new programs and priorities together and working together to counter corruption and protect beneficiaries.
Kiambu County Governor James Nyoro said the MoU is a strong testament that Kiambu County is a solid partner in economic development.
"The United States Government is shifting the way we work. We want our programs to be co-created, co-implemented, and co-measured to address problems and solve them at the county-level," explained USAID Mission Director Mark Meassick.
USAID's past investments in the county have included programs in democracy and mutual security, education, health, and workforce development.