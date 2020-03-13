Nigeria: Coronavirus - Don't Shake Hands, Don't Hug, Minister Warns Nigerians

Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat
By Lawal Sherifat

The Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola has cautioned Nigerians to reduce the culture of handshakes and hugs to avoid contracting coronavirus (COVID-19).

Aregbesola said this at the ground-breaking ceremony of a 3000-capacity custodial centre in Karshi, Abuja on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the country recorded her first case of coronavirus on Feb. 27 when an Italian having the virus flew in from Milan.

The minister, however, urged the people to always stay three-feet away from one another and avoid crowded places.

"Don't shake hands again; don't hug for now except your family members. Maintain three-foot distance between you and the next person," he warned.

Aregbesola also advised Nigerians to greet by bowing and touching their chests.

He said that coronavirus had become a global emergency and all hands must be on deck to ensure it did not become a serious problem in Nigeria.

"We must be cautious of coronavirus and work towards preventing it. We owe it to ourselves, our family, and community to be very vigilant," he said.

Aregbesola urged the people not to panic and encouraged hygienic living to prevent the virus.

