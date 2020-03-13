Rwanda: Mukura Goalie Bikorimana Out for Eight Weeks

13 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Gerard Bikorimana, the first goalkeeper of Rwanda Premier League side Mukura, is expected to be sidelined for two months after sustaining a patella dislocation on Wednesday.

The former Rayon Sports goalie was stretched off visibly in great pain after just five minutes during his side's 2-all draw against ASKigali at Kigali Stadium.

Bikorimana, who is due to undergo surgery next week, could miss the rest of the season.

However, speaking to Times Sport in a telephone interview on Thursday, the 33-year old was confident that he could be available for the 'final few' league games and late stages of the Peace Cup tournament should Mukura make it there.

"The patella in my right knee was dislocated," he said. "Doctors have told me that I could be out for eight weeks."

"I will bounce back, stronger!"

