Rwanda: We Will Not Give Up 'Till Last Day' in Title Race, Vows Rayon Sports Coach

13 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro & Damas Sikubwabo

André Casa Mbungo, the recently appointed head coach at Rayon Sports, has vowed to work hard in the quest for title defence amidst surging wins by rivals APR.

Runaway leaders APR, who beat SC Kiyovu 1-0 on Tuesday, top the table with 57 points, seven ahead of reigning champions Rayon.

With seven match rounds to the end of the 2019/2020 Rwanda Premier League season, Mbungo emphasises that he is aware of the challenge at hand, but he and his side will not tire from keeping the fight on until the last day of the title race.

"I have spoken with my players and urged them to stay focused and aim for three points in every match. We have limited chances, but we will not stop trying. It is still possible," he said.

The 52-year-old who joined the Blues last month on a short-term deal, has since won all his first three league games, and insists that maintaining the momentum is his primary goal.

He said: "I have won all my games since joining Rayon, and I want to keep the 100 per cent record. If I do and APR drop seven points in the process, we could accomplish something incredible."

Rayon take on bottom side Gicumbi on Saturday, and victory will see them close the gap to APR by four points before the army team travel to Rusizi for their crunch against Espoir on Sunday.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Calls to Impeach Kenyan Deputy President Ruto Stir Hornets' Nest
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.