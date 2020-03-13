Rwanda: We Will Not Give Up 'Till Last Day' in Title Race, Vows Rayon Sports Coach

André Casa Mbungo, the recently appointed head coach at Rayon Sports, has vowed to work hard in the quest for title defence amidst surging wins by rivals APR.

Runaway leaders APR, who beat SC Kiyovu 1-0 on Tuesday, top the table with 57 points, seven ahead of reigning champions Rayon.

With seven match rounds to the end of the 2019/2020 Rwanda Premier League season, Mbungo emphasises that he is aware of the challenge at hand, but he and his side will not tire from keeping the fight on until the last day of the title race.

"I have spoken with my players and urged them to stay focused and aim for three points in every match. We have limited chances, but we will not stop trying. It is still possible," he said.

The 52-year-old who joined the Blues last month on a short-term deal, has since won all his first three league games, and insists that maintaining the momentum is his primary goal.

He said: "I have won all my games since joining Rayon, and I want to keep the 100 per cent record. If I do and APR drop seven points in the process, we could accomplish something incredible."

Rayon take on bottom side Gicumbi on Saturday, and victory will see them close the gap to APR by four points before the army team travel to Rusizi for their crunch against Espoir on Sunday.