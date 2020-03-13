Tunisia: Six More Cases of Infection With Coronavirus Recorded in Tunisia [upd 1]

12 March 2020
Tunis/Tunisia — Six more confirmed cases of infection with the novel coronavirus (COVID-2019) were recorded in Tunisia on Thursday, bringing the total number of infected people to 13, announced the Health Ministry.

At a press conference held Thursday evening, Director of the National Observatory of New and Emerging Diseases Nissaf Ben Alaya said the tests carried out on 72 people showed that six people, including two cases arriving from France, were infected with the virus.

Most of these cases were detected in the Greater Tunis region, according to Ben Alaya, adding that "among them, four affected people who had come into contact with sick people".

She said that the cases of infection considered "serious", until Thursday, are two, admitted to the Farhat Hached University Hospital in Sousse.

She spoke of the possibility of using medical laboratories in Sfax and Monastir to perform screening tests, in addition to the laboratory of the Charles Nicolle Hospital in Tunis.

The official further indicated that the medical teams are continuing to take samples from people who have come into contact with infected individuals, stressing that surveillance has been strengthened on travellers from endemic areas.

Tunisia is still at stage 2, recording no deaths caused by the virus, she pointed out.

Ben Alaya stressed the imperative to comply with the procedure for self-isolation of persons suspected of carrying the virus, noting that the security and health authorities have the legal competence to compel persons suspected of carrying the virus to comply with this procedure.

In this regard, she said the Ministry is using an app. to determine THE lists of persons arriving from countries affected by the virus.

The official concluded that the measures adopted by the Health Department are likely to limit the spread of the virus, stressing that these measures must be accompanied by a citizen awareness regarding compliance with health instructions related mainly to hygiene rules.

