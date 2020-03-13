Ghana Confirms Two Cases of Covid-19

13 March 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Caroline Anipah

Two cases of the COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ghana, the country's Minister for Health, Kwasi Agyemang-Manu, announced at a press briefing Thursday evening.

The two are the first confirmed cases of the COVID-19 in Ghana after some 57 suspected cases previously tested negative.

"Laboratory results of the two confirmed cases were received at the same time from the Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research. Both individuals returned to Ghana, one from Norway, and the other from Turkey so these are imported cases of COVID-19," Mr Agyemang-Manu said.

He assured Ghanaians that the government is working with all health partners to ensure the situation is contained.

The minister said the patients are in isolation and are stable.

The process to trace persons who might have come in contact with the two cases has been initiated.

"I wish to assure all Ghanaians that the Government of Ghana together with all Health Partners will continue to work assiduously to ensure the situation is contained. Both patients are currently being kept in isolation and are stable. We have initiated processes for contact tracing," a statement from the Ministry of Health said.

In an address to the nation on Wednesday, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, assured Ghanaians of the preparedness of the country to handle the situation should there be an outbreak. He further indicated the government had directed the release of the cedi equivalent of $100 million to boost the nation's preparedness and response to the COVID-19.

"At my prompting, the Minister for Finance has made available the cedi equivalent of $100 million to enhance our coronavirus preparedness and response plan," President Akufo-Addo said.

