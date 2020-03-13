Uganda: Legends Coming for Uganda, France Friendship Week

The Uganda-French Friendship Week was hit by news, that the French Military rugby side will not be coming into the country, to face off with the Rugby Cranes, as part of the celebrations. This came as a result of the coronavirus disease outbreak in parts of Europe.

However, following a meeting last evening at the French embassy in Nakasero, the organizers of the Uganda-French Friendship Week resolved to work hand in hand with the ministry of Health and Immigration, to see whether the celebrations can proceed as planned on March 22.

Information reaching The Observer has it that the French embassy is mulling with the idea of calling off some of the events, or postponing this year's celebrations to another date. After announcing the list of football legends that would be gracing the celebrations this, something that had stirred huge anticipation among Ugandans, not having some icons would be self-defeating.

Former football stars like El-Hadji Diouf, Samuel Eto'o, Emmanuel Eboue and Yaya Toure are among those, that were expected to grace this year's celebrations. They would play a football match against some of Uganda's former star players like Hakim Magumba, Hassan Mubiru, Geoffrey Sserunkuma and Fred Tamale.

Yet, because of government's recent travel restrictions, the current whereabouts of some of the foreign legends will be a big consideration, if they are to enter the country. While the French embassy is said to have contacted a number of these foreign legends about their whereabouts, responses were not forthcoming at the time.

This has complicated the overall preparations, especially during this period of growing corona-virus infections in Europe. The organizers of the Uganda-French friendship week would not be able to ascertain, which kind of foreign nationals are allowed through immigration as a result.

Individuals coming from Europe are considered a huge risk presently. So, that is why the French embassy and the organizers of the Uganda-French friendship week feel that it is the Ministry of Health, and the Immigration department, that can have the mechanism, that screens whoever enters the country. That is why the Uganda-French friendship celebrations remain in balance.