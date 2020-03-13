Uganda: Gen Tumukunde Arrested

Former security minister Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde was Thursday arrested after security operatives raided his offices in Kampala.

According to the General's aides, a team of operatives attached to Directorate of Criminal Investigations (CID) and Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) entered his Kololo office at 7:30pm on Thursday for a search.

Moments after the raid, Gen Tumukunde said through his social media platforms that he had been arrested.

"Comrades, I have been surrounded by army officers at my private office in Kololo. Stay United. Details to follow," he said before adding that "I have been arrested. This will not stop our resolve" in a separate Facebook post minutes later.

Daily Monitor got to learn that he had been driven to CID headquarters in Kibuli.

However, by the time of filing this report, charges against him were still unknown.

His arrest comes just days after Gen Tumukunde declared his intention to run for the Presidency come 2021.