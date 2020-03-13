Uganda: Gen Tumukunde Arrest - His Lawyer Speaks Out

The lawyer of the presidential aspirant Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde has questioned the charges that government has preferred against his client.

According to police, Gen Tumukunde faces treason charges following the utterances he made in a series of radio and television interviews where he is alleged to have called on the support of a neighbouring country to support him in removing the current leadership with or without the ballot.

His lawyer Mr Alex Luganda, however, says the utterances made by Gen Tumukunde are clear and are within the confines of the law and do not in any way tantamount to treason.

He says Gen Tumukunde has never called for war in any of the utterances he made, adding that the state has its own motive.

"It is based on his appearance on NBS TV on March 4, where in his interview said in his opinion that if he was Rwanda, he would support people seeking for charge in Uganda, He never at any one time called for war, but it is the police and other agencies that are creating their offence which is clear and known," said Mr Luganda.

He said his legal team is confident that Gen Tumukunde has not committed any crime, and are now waiting for police's next course of action.

"We are waiting for police's next step. Ordinarily we expect him to be arraigned in court if the DPP sanctions the file and then we shall take it on from there. As the legal team, we are confident about our client's position because his utterances can speak for themselves," Mr Luganda said.

Gen Tumukunde is currently detained at the Special Investigation Unit in Kireka.