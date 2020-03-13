Zimbabwe: Chimanimani Road Reconstruction Peaks

THE reconstruction of the 8-kilometre road linking Chimanimani and Skyline starts next week and, for the next three weeks, motorists will use the Runhowani-Peacock detour.

Road repairs and reconstruction in Chimanimani have so far cost the Government $236 million, with work divided into two phases.

A year after the tropical cyclone left a trail of destruction in Chimanimani, several contractors have been working on roads and bridges around the district and most of the rehabilitation projects are complete.

Manicaland road engineer in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Mr Atherton Zindoga, said the main road between Chimanimani and Skyline will be closed for three weeks.

Eng Zindoga said the $236 million spent included $25 million for the initial emergency work.

"We went further to have restoration works which are currently ongoing and that cost us $211 million," he said.

Eng Zindoga said the rehabilitation of roads in the district was almost complete, with most areas now accessible.

"Most of the works are almost complete," he said.

"GR Goddard has completed some of the major works from Wengezi to Biriiri and some final touches are now being carried out on that section.

"Bitumen World has also done well from Charter to Kopa area where rehabilitation works are also almost complete.

"However, works are yet to start at the Kopa to Jopa's 21km road. That will be done by Bitumen World. Labour and material is currently being mobilised.

"We also have other contractors -- Kuchi, Exodus and Bitcon -- who are working in areas around Kopa. We have Kuchi on the road from Kopa to Vimba, Exodus on Kopa to Mutsvangwa and Bitcon on Kurwaisimba to Muchadziya."