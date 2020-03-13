Zimbabwe: Women's League Applauds New Political Culture

The Zanu-PF Women's League has applauded President Mnangagwa for ushering in a political culture which lobbies for women's participation in public policy processes in the Second Republic, as they joined the rest of the world to celebrate International Women's Day (IWD).

The International Women's Day is running under the theme, "I am Generation Equality: Realising Women's Rights".

In a statement yesterday, Zanu PF secretary for Women's Affairs, Cde Mabel Chinomona said the participation of women was critical.

"In solidarity with the global aspiration of total emancipation of women, the Zanu PF Women's League celebrates this important month of March and wishes all women of Zimbabwe a happy and blessed International Women's Day whose global theme for 2020 is, 'I am Generation Equality: Realising women's rights' and for Zimbabwe 'Beijing +25: The journey towards women empowerment in Zimbabwe: Successes and Challenges'," she said.

"We join the international community in celebrating the unfettered liberties which both our national and party constitutions respectively, have guaranteed to engender women's inclusive participation in our domestic political and socio-economic affairs in pursuit of the 50/50 gender equality across sectors and at all levels."

Cde Chinomona added, "It is against this background that on behalf of the Zanu PF Women's League and indeed on my behalf, I hereby acknowledge and applaud the visionary and principled leadership of the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and First Secretary of Zanu PF, His Excellency President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, who in the Second Republic, has ushered in a political culture which lobbies for women's participation in public policy processes."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Governance Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Cde Chinomona said the Government was guided by a clarion call made by the party in the 2018 manifesto.

"His administration is guided by a clarion call made by the party in the 2018 Zanu PF election manifesto that, 'Under the New Economic Order, it is imperative that the Zanu PF Government, in its quest to achieve gender equality and to uplift the dignity of women, implements women-focused developmental initiatives, in line with Section 80 (1) of the National Constitution which stipulates that Every woman has full and equal dignity of the person with men and this includes equal opportunities in political, economic and social activities'."

Cde Chinomona said as they celebrate the life of every woman, the League re-affirms its commitment to playing its part in assisting the party and Government to achieve sustainable gender equality aspirations and pledges to continue the fight for 50/50 gender representation through equitable policies at all levels and across all sectors in pursuit of total political and socio-economic empowerment for every woman by 2030.