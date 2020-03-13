Nigeria: N6.7trn Needed for 2nd National Health Plan - Govt

13 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Balarabe Alkassim and Hamisu Kabir Matazu

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, says N6.71trn to fully implement the second National Health Plan within the five years.

He stated this in Abuja yesterday when he appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Healthcare Services and Institutions.

He said the implementation of the plan was to reduce maternal mortality rate from the current 576 to 400 per 100,000 live birth of children under five. He described the plan as a strategic healthcare system development system aimed at addressing the most basic challenges especially the primary healthcare system and other levels.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Calls to Impeach Kenyan Deputy President Ruto Stir Hornets' Nest
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.