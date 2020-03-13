South Africa: Fact-Checking the Independent Group's Reporting On the PIC Report

analysis

Almost three months before the public release of the PIC report, the Iqbal Survé-owned Independent group was claiming that the report cleared both Survé and former PIC CEO Dan Matjila of any wrongdoing. That was a lie.

"The much-awaited Commission of Inquiry report into allegations of impropriety at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has cleared erstwhile chief executive Dr Dan Matjila," ran an article in the Independent group's business section on 24 February 2020 - almost three weeks before the public release of the PIC report.

The article continued:

"Business Report can reveal that the report made no adverse findings against Matjila, Sekunjalo chairperson Dr Iqbal Survé and his companies, and other black-owned companies."

This was the third such article carried by Independent newspapers and the group's online portal IOL in the weeks leading up to the release of the PIC report - as the media group desperately sought to pre-emptively disseminate the narrative that both Survé and Matjila had been exonerated of the misuse of public funds.

In December 2019, two previous articles had been published containing the same false claims: Mpati Commission clears Iqbal Survé, Dan Matjila of wrongdoing - sources, and Leaked PIC report shows Dan Matjila,...