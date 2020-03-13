South Africa: 'Malfeasance', 'Outright Manipulation' On Part of Iqbal Survé - 'Gross Negligence' On Part of Dan Matjila

13 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

The PIC's interactions with, and investments in, Iqbal Surve's Sekunjalo Group were questionable from the start, the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of Impropriety at the Public Investment Corporation has found.

Several companies within Iqbal Survé's Sekunjalo Group, including Sekunjalo Independent Media (SIM), Independent News and Media South Africa (INMSA) [later renamed Independent Media]; Premier Fishing, Ayo Technology Solutions Limited (Ayo) and Sagarmatha Technologies Limited were all investigated by the PIC Commission.

Report of the PIC Commission

The inquiry found that "from the outset it appears that the PIC's interactions with and investments in the Sekunjalo Group were questionable. The different investment proposals emanated from direct discussions between Dr Survé and Dr Matjila."

The PIC's Ayo transaction, the report found, demonstrated "the malfeasance of the Sekunjalo Group, the impropriety of the process and practice of the PIC as well as the gross negligence of both the CEO [Dan Matjila] and CFO [Matshepo More]".

"By both omission and commission, the two most senior executive directors of the PIC demonstrated not only their lack of credibility as witnesses, but their readiness to distance themselves from decisions taken and blame others, including the most junior staff members involved in the transaction."...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

