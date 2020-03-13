South Africa: New Policy Allows SA Schools to Close to Prevent Covid-19 Outbreak

analysis

The national Department of Education distributed a circular to all schools on Thursday to set out guidelines on Covid-19 to deal with possible community infections. It urged schools to prepare for the possibility of a community outbreak of the virus and for the possibility that they might have to suspend classes to allow children to be quarantined at home.

South African schools have been warned to prepare for closure in the event of community-level outbreaks. An interim policy to deal with the Covid-19 virus was circulated on Thursday. The circular emphasises that decisions for learners to stay home, based on possible exposure to or infection with Covid-19, should be justified by available scientific evidence.

The policy also suggests that schools drop awards for perfect attendance as this might prompt sick children to come to school rather than stay at home.

"Schools, working together with local health departments, have an important role in slowing the spread of diseases to help ensure learners have safe and healthy learning environments. To prepare for possible community transmission of Covid-19, the most important thing for schools to do now is plan and prepare.

"As the global outbreak evolves, schools should prepare for the possibility of...