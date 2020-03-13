South Africa: Ex-Unionist Jayendra Naidoo Owes PIC R11bn for Dodgy Steinhoff BEE Deal, Inquiry Reveals

analysis

The PIC report says he may also have to repay a R114m commission payment which should not have gone to this company. Then there's the matter of a R100m equity contribution that appears not to be in the account he said it is in.

Steinhoff's BEE partner, Jayendra Naidoo's Lancaster Group, owes the PIC R11.6-billion and he has not serviced the loan as at the end of February 2019, the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has revealed.

The report by the commission, chaired by retired judge Lex Mpati and assisted by commissioners Gill Marcus and Chief Ledidga, also found serial illegalities in Naidoo's purchase of a 2.75% stake in Steinhoff for R9.35-billion in 2016 for a deal the PIC called Project Sierra.

A former trade union leader and arms deal negotiator, Naidoo has become fabulously wealthy through his investment holdings company, J&J, which he started with former Cosatu General Secretary Jay Naidoo. Lancaster Group is the second company he owns. (Jay Naidoo left J&J a long time ago).

Jayendra Naidoo parlayed his relationship with retail magnate Christo Wiese to buy into Steinhoff and then planned to spin off a local purchase of Shoprite and other...