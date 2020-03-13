South Africa: The Workers' Compensation Fund Software Is Failing the People of South Africa

opinion

Open letter to the Honourable Minister of Employment and Labour, Thulas Nxesi; Compensation Fund Commissioner Vuyo Mafata; and Britehouse Group CEO Ed Gassner.

We write to you today to put it to you that, regardless of what you have been telling the public in recent weeks, the Compensation Fund is still technically dysfunctional, injured workers are suffering and no counter-arguments or deflections can change this devastating fact. Your new CompEasy (4Si) software system is failing the people of South Africa.

This protracted dysfunctionality is having a direct impact on the lives of real workers who have been injured on duty (IOD) across South Africa. The Compensation Fund's own 2018/2019 annual report quotes 632 adjudicated claims per day of injured workers - this excludes claims from the Federated Employers Mutual Assurance Company (FEMA), Rand Mutual Assurance Company Limited (RMA), as well as those claims reported, but not yet adjudicated. So we now have to consider the possibility that well on close to 150,000 workers would have needed to claim since September 2019 and that the vast majority would not have been able to do so.

The collateral damage to our society more broadly is considerable. The situation is causing devastation to...