South Africa: The 121 Repatriated Students 'Are Not Sick, Are Not Criminals,' Says Health Minister

The public and the media will be barred from a resort outside Polokwane where 121 South Africans will be isolated after being repatriated from China, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday. He reassured the public that no one from the group has reported positive for Covid-19.

No one in Free State has tested positive for Covid-19, said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday evening after stating earlier in the day that a 32-year-old male in the province had contracted the virus after meeting with a Chinese businessman.

Mkhize was speaking at The Ranch Resort, where 121 South Africans will be isolated after being repatriated from Wuhan, China, this week. The resort is 25km from Polokwane, Limpopo.

The health minister said that the person from Free State had tested positive for Covid-19 in a private laboratory but tests in a government laboratory proved negative.

"We want to indicate that we withdraw that publicly and we regret that such a reference was made," said Mkhize about his earlier statement.

"We want to indicate that we do not have a record of anyone, whether a businessman or not, who has got any connections with China here that has got an infection or...