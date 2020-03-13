South Africa: Sharks Show the Value of True Transformation

13 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

The Sharks have followed where the Springboks took South Africa in 2019, by being transformative both on and off the field.

The Durban-based Sharks are wowing rugby watchers with their effective and eye-catching brand of rugby in 2020, but that is only part of their story.

The four-time Super Rugby runners-up are also playing and winning with a team that is consistently among the most racially transformed in the history of rugby in this country. That might sound passé in 2020, but it's hugely significant because they represent transformation and excellence. For so long, in the eyes of so many, transformation was equated with mediocrity.

On Saturday the Sharks and the Stormers meet in a key Super Rugby clash at Durban's Kings Park Stadium. The two sides are the most racially transformed in the country and also the two best-performing South African teams. The Sharks go into this weekend top of the overall standings on 20 points after five wins in six games - including three in Australasia. The Stormers have won four out of five and are in play-off position.

Super Rugby is in its 25th season, there has never been a South African team that fielded more than...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

