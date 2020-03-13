Nigeria: Edo 2020 - Athletes Test-Run Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Tracks

Top home-based Nigerian athletes will on Saturday test-run the newly installed tracks of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium main venue of the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival in Benin City.

The one-day meet is part of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN programme to keep its top athletes in shape for the African Championships and the 2020 Olympics Games.

AFN technical director, Brown Ebewele stated yesterday that everything has been put in place for a successful meet, adding that Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, his deputy, Phillip Shaibu and other dignitaries are expected to grace the meet.

"We have five top national athletes and three from within the locality to compete in the meet. It is like a dress rehearsal of what to come at the Edo 2020 athletics event and we expect to see some good performances," said the former Edo State commissioner for sports.

Some of the athletes include Enoch Adegoke, Ogho-Oghene Egwero, Jerry Japka, Idjesa Uruemu, Emmanuel Arowolo and Favour Ashe. The women category will feature Grace Nwokocha, Blessing Ogundiran, Praise Idamadudu, Anita Taviore and Marvelous Asemota.

The events include 100m, 400m, 100mh, 110mh, 1500m, long jump, triple jump, shot put and javelin.

Vanguard News