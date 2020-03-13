Kenya: Polack Bemoans 'Tough Times' At Cash-Strapped Gor

Steven Polack's future as Gor Mahia coach is in doubt in the face of a crippling financial crisis at the club.

The Briton has said challenges the club is going through have made his work difficult.

On Thursday, Gor Mahia players downed their tools over unpaid salaries "running into months", leaving Polack frustrated.

Polack said he is proud of his players and members of the team's technical bench for putting up a brave fight for the club in the Kenyan Premier League but he did not give an assurance that he will stick with the 18-time Kenyan champions. "I thank every player and members of the club's technical bench who have stayed true to our course because I understand what they have been going through. It has been tough and rough but I am proud of their fighting spirit and what they have done during my time as their coach," said Polack.

Asked whether he would leave the club, the Briton said: "Only God knows my future here. It has been tough but I thank everyone for their support. I have really tried for the boys."

The coach, who is also owed money by the club, confirmed that he met Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier on Wednesday after the team's friendly match against lower-tier league team K-Sport during which issues concerning the players were discussed.

Club Assistant Secretary General Ronald Ngala said that the players have asked to be paid money owed to them. He added that the club's management was working round the clock to ensure the players were paid.

"We are aware that they have been demanding their dues but we are still trying to look for a way out. I cannot confirm how much money we owe them in terms of months because we have been giving them some money to get them going," said Ngala. The players, who have been training at Parklands Sports Club in Nairobi, did not turn up on Thursday. Some of the players claimed they were tired of empty promises.

"Our houses have been locked up and we find it difficult to attend training sessions on empty stomachs. We understand the club doesn't have a sponsor but we also have families to feed," a member of the squad, who sought anonymity, said.