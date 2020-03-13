Kenya: Tension in Moyale After Ethiopian Gunmen Kill 5 Kenyans

13 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jacob Walter

Tension gripped parts of Moyale town on Friday after gunmen, whom locals claim are Ethiopian soldiers, crossed the border and killed five Kenyans at Sessi.

The foreigners broke into houses on Thursday night and opened fire on the men, accusing them of harbouring Ethiopian rebels.

Sporadic gunshots were also witnessed on Friday morning in the area that lies on the Kenya-Ethiopia border.

On Friday morning, the provincial administration, security agencies and local leaders were holed up in a crisis meeting over the attack.

The meeting came hours after Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde paid President Uhuru Kenyatta a courtesy call at State House, Nairobi.

"The leaders discussed a wide range of bilateral and multilateral subjects including peaceful co-existence among communities along the Kenya-Ethiopia border and the desert locusts invasion," a dispatch from State House said.

More follows

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Calls to Impeach Kenyan Deputy President Ruto Stir Hornets' Nest
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.