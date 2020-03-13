Nigeria: Bill On Mismanagement of Government Fund Scales First Reading

The Osun State House of Assembly, yesterday, read a bill to check the mismanagement of government funds and assets for the first time.

The bill titled: Public Financial Management Bill was accompanied by a letter from Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and scaled through first reading at plenary.

The Speaker of Osun House of Assembly, Mr. Timothy Owoeye, while presenting the executive bill stated that its passage will encourage transparency and sound management of government funds and assets.

Owoeye said: "The objective of this bill is to secure and entrench transparency, accountability and sound management of revenue, expenditure, assets and liabilities of the state government and other public institutions of the state.

"The purpose of the bill, among others, is to effectively and efficiently regulate financial management in the state.

"Undoubtedly, if the bill is enacted into law, it will check the mismanagement of government funds and assets, thereby boosting the state's revenue and ensuring sustainable development of the state."

Vanguard