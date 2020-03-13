Zimbabwe: Zim Awarded U.S.$26 Million

Zimbabwe has been awarded a grant of US$26, 5 million under the Green Climate Fund with a total of 2, 3 million people expected to benefit, Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism, and Hospitality Industry Nqobizitha Ndhlovu has said.

Minister Ndhlovu said the proposed project's objective is to strengthen resilience of agricultural livelihoods within vulnerable communities, particularly women, in the southern parts of Zimbabwe in the face of increasing climate risks and impacts.

The main provinces which will benefit from the grant are Matabeleland South, Masvingo and Manicaland.

"The project will benefit a total of 2, 3 million people, directly benefiting 543 620 people and indirectly benefiting 1 758 500 people," he said.