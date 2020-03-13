Angola: COVID-19 - Angola Strengthens Health Surveillance At Borders

12 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan government will reinforce, in the coming days, the preventive and epidemiological and sanitary surveillance measures on the bordering areas, due to the expansion of the number of cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the world, which this Wednesday passed from epidemic to pandemic.

The announcement was made on Wednesday (11), in Luanda, by the Secretary of State for the Public Health Area, Franco Mufinda, who pointed out the borders of the North and East regions as those that will most deserve the attention of the Government, due to the emerging of the first case of COVID-19 in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Speaking to the Angolan Public Television (TPA), the official stated that the preventive measures essentially involve the dissemination of useful information, such as frequent washing and disinfestation of the hands, covering the mouth when coughing or sneezing, as well as avoiding handshake in the act of greetings and crowds of people at events. He also advocated the need to strengthen health surveillance at airports and ports, given the increase in the number of cases in countries with greater geographical and historical proximity to Angola, such as Portugal and South Africa. On the occasion, he pointed out the postponement of the arrival of the tourist cruise ship to Angola as one of the preventive measures that the Government has adopted, while the situation of global alert remains.

