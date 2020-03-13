Mozambique: Assassins Strike in Central Maputo

12 March 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Unknown assailants on Wednesday shot dead a man believed to be a member of the Mozambican police force in the heart of Maputo, and made their getaway unhindered.

The murder took place at about 18.00, when the streets were still very busy. The victim's car has driven up John Issa Street, which means he had almost certainly come from the headquarters of the National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC), which is in that street.

At the junction with 24 July Avenue, one of the city's main thoroughfares, the car had to stop because the avenue was congested. At that moment, another car drew up alongside, and peppered the victim's Toyota with bullets.

Just to make sure, some of the gunmen got out of the vehicles, opened the door of the victim's car, and shot him several times in the head.

A local street vendor told the independent television station STV "I was here selling fruit, when suddenly I saw two cars coming up John Issa Street. We heard shots and we were all frightened. When we thought it was over, the bandits got out of their car, and shot their victim inside his own vehicle".

Another eye-witness said "three people got out of the car to kill that man. But we did not see their faces because they were wearing masks".

The gunmen were shooting indiscriminately, and two passers-by were hit by stray bullets and needed medical care.

The murder occurred within a stone's throw of SERNIC headquarters. The site of the killing is also very near the Maputo City Police Command and the Ministry of the Interior. Yet the assassins seem to have made a clear getaway.

So far the victim has not been named, and the police have made no comment.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Calls to Impeach Kenyan Deputy President Ruto Stir Hornets' Nest
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.