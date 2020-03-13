Mozambique: Embraer Bribe - Videoconference Will Be Allowed

Maputo — The Maputo City Court on Wednesday ruled that a videoconference can be used to take evidence from former executives of the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer, Embraer, in the trial of three people charged with taking bribes of 800,000 US dollars from Embraer in 2008/2009.

The men on trial are former Transport Minister Paulo Zucula, the former chairperson of Mozambique Airlines (LAM), Jose Viegas, and the then representative in Maputo of the South African petrochemical company Sasol, Mateus Zimba, who allegedly acted as a middleman. He set up a shell company in the West African island state of Sao Tome and Principe through which Embraer channelled the bribe.

Last week the defence lawyers claimed that a videoconference would be illegal. The lawyer for Viegas, Abdul Gani, claimed that this form of taking evidence is not envisaged under Mozambique's Penal Procedural Code.

But on Wednesday, the judge, Fernando Macamo, ruled against them, saying he could see no illegality in holding a videoconference, and disagreeing strongly with Gani's interpretation of the Penal Procedural Code.

The Code, he said, "does not forbid using a videoconference to take evidence from witnesses. It just requires that this be done in a court hearing".

In Macamo's opinon, the term "hearing" did not mean "that the person heard must be just a metre from the judge. It requires that the person heard and the judge be in direct contact. So it is not illegal to use a videoconference".

The former Embraer executives are those who negotiated the sale to LAM of two Embraer-190 aircraft in 2008. They gave a detailed account of the payment of the 800,000 dollar bribe to prosecutors from both Brazil and the United States, and these statements are readily available on the Internet.

Embraer admitted paying bribes in Mozambique, the Dominican Republic, Saudi Arabia and India, and paid fines totalling 225 million dollars. At this late stage, it would be difficult for the former Embraer executives to tell a story different from the one told to the Brazilian and US prosecutors.