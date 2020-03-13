Kenyan With U.S. Travel History Tests Positive For Coronavirus - CS Kagwe

13 March 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — A Kenyan with recent travel history to the United States Thursday tested positive for coronavirus, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced on Friday.

More to follow...

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

