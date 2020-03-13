South Africa: Abathembu King Arrested After Early Morning Attack On Palace

13 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Estelle Ellis

Following an early morning attack on the royal palace, the AbaThembu King, King Beyelekhaya Dalindyebo, was arrested early on the morning of Friday, 13 March and is expected to appear in court later.

The Eastern Cape police has confirmed that the AbaThembu King, Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, has been arrested after allegedly attacking his family at the Bumbane Great Place on Friday morning.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana has confirmed the arrest and that the acting King, Dalindyebo's son, had laid a criminal complaint against his father.

"The SAPS confirms the arrest of a 55-year-old man this morning 13 March 2020 from Bumbane in Mthatha. This follows after cases of malicious injury to property and assault by threats were opened by the acting king, Prince Azenathi Dalindyebo, at Bityi Police Station.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident will be investigated and once charged, the suspect will be brought before Bityi Magistrate Court on the charges laid against him."

Dalindyebo is still on parole after having been released from prison on 23 December 2019 after qualifying for a remission of sentences announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa. He served three years of a 12-year sentence for assault, arson, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice....

