Zimbabwe: Zimpraise, Joyous Celebrations to Hold Memorable UK Joint Show

Popular southern African gospel groups Zimpraise of Zimbabwe and Joyous Celebration from South Africa are set to share the stage on 15 May in Birmingham Arena in the United Kingdom - a show that is expected to draw thousands of musical gospel lovers.

The two multi-award winning gospel music groups will be sharing the stage for the first time in a premium event hosted by the Continuity Health Care Services.

Joyous Celebration is expected to be bring an entourage of over 60 musicians while Zimpraise will have over 20 artistes for the highly anticipated concert.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, promoter of the show, Tawanda Paradza said he decided to bring Joyous Celebration to the UK after attending their show in Pretoria, South Africa.

To spice up the coming show, Paradza said he also decided to rope in Zimpraise.

"This is our first show and we have hired experienced people to key areas to make the event a success and memorable. We want to give our audience and our artistes a good time to remember," he said.

"We did not want to split our audience so we went just for one show. Birmingham is central so travelling won't be very difficult. There is also Birmingham Airport for those travelling from outside the UK.

The Birmingham Arena, where the show will be held has a capacity of accommodating 15 800 people.

Tickets for the event at Everbrite have been sold out leaving only Ticket Factory selling special offer tickets.

"I am the visionary and financier of this tour. This is through my family company Continuity Health Care Services. We provide care services to the people of Warwickshire and Coventry.

"We have a strong organising team comprising of Heavens Mutambira who is a gospel singer here in the UK, Shepherd Jaya who is my close confidante and Gretchen Paradza who is my wife and will be looking at the welfare of our artists during the tour," Paradza said.