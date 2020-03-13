Zimbabwe: Suspended NetOne CEO Muchenje Reinstated

High Court judge, Justice Chirawu-Mugomba has reinstated suspended NetOne chief executive, Lazarus Muchenje after she declared the board's decision was null and void.

The ruling follows a chamber application filed by Muchenje challenging his suspension last month.

He was challenging the decision made by the NetOne board members, Susan Mutangadura, Winstone Makamure, Ranganai Mavhunga, Paradzai Chakona and Douglas Mamvura to suspend him.

Through his lawyers, Muchenje argued the five board members had unlawfully suspended him for no reason, but on fictitious charges crafted by an unknown person.

Muchenje also argued that no disciplinary hearing was conducted and he was not given notice of the suspension.

Chirawu-Mugomba upheld his application and further interdicted the respondents from taking any disciplinary action against him until their fight was resolved.