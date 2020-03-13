Nigeria: How Cultural, Sports Festival Reunited Corps Members in Abuja

The day was tense as corps members from across the country converged on Abuja recently for the annual cultural and sports festival organised by the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC).

The festival which is fast becoming an event to relish gives corps members the opportunity to meet and show case their talents.

Most of the talents displayed are from corps members whose Community Development Service (CDS) is Sports or Dance and Drama. At the Dance and Drama CDS, they are trained on how to perform various forms of entertainment skills.

The NYSC annual cultural festival was instituted in 1984 to use dance and drama as tools to further entrench the objectives of the scheme which is, to promote unity in the country.

At the festival this year, various activities such as cultural dance, drama and stand-up comedy featured. One of the highlights was the internalization of dance: corps members of different tribes serving in other states seem to have learnt the dance of the host states where they serve.

Linda Orji from Abia State and serving in Cross River State was among the cultural dance troop. Visibly elated and thrilling the onlookers, Linda said: "It was awesome. I enjoyed learning their dance and performing it," she spoke of the Cross River dance she performed.

As much as she enjoyed learning and performing it, she also said it was a difficult task to learn it after several practice.

Most of the other corps members who performed said the platform meant a lot to them because it gave them the opportunity they have always craved for to showcase their talents.

Eventually, they look forward to being spotted by movie producers and other professionals in the entertainment industry so they can start a career in entertainment.

Victory Onyedikachi Richard read Mass Communication and is from Imo State. Serving in Oyo State, Victory said there is no role that he can't play if given the opportunity, adding that he got a platform to showcase his talents.

Victory was part of the Oyo contingents who acted in a drama that discouraged disunity and corruption in Nigeria. He acted the role of the northerner because he was born in the north and can interpret their ways.

Iyade Princess from Badagry in Lagos State, serving in Oyo State said, her love for entertainment endeared her to join the dance and drama CDS. Hopefully, a bigger entertainment platform will pick her up and boost her acting career, she added.

Promise Osadume is a comedian serving in Oyo State. The Delta State indigene with stage name, Kore de comedian said "Comedy is one natural talent most of us from Delta State have but some develop it and use it as a source of livelihood while others do not bother about it."

Although, he hopes to make comedy a part-time job and focus more on computer science, he said, "I will do comedy as a part-time job because one shouldn't have one means of livelihood."

At the closing ceremony, it was announced that Emmanuel Mathew from Benue State and serving in Kano State was the best stand-up comedian for the year; Oyo State won the award for the best drama, and Plateau State won the best cultural dance.

In his remarks, the Director General of NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, said for over three decades, the scheme employed the Cultural Festival as a platform to promote cultural heritage in Nigeria.

Aside showcasing the talents of the corps members that include acting, script-writing, directing, dancing and comedy, he said the fiesta has also contributed towards strengthening the unity of Nigeria.

"The lesson we can take away from this is that, irrespective of our ethnic and religious differences, we can lift Nigeria higher through our shared values, spirit of patriotism and collective will," he said.

With the objective of the Festival to harness the potentials of the youths for national development, he is hopeful that relevant stakeholders in the cultural, entertainment and tourism sectors will join hands with the Scheme to improve the content and gains of the fiesta.