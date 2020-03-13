Nigeria: APC Crisis - Buhari's Ministers, Appointees, Leaders From South South Dump Oshiomhole

13 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The woes of the embattled National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole worsened Thursday night as members of President Muhammadu Buhari's cabinet and political leaders from the South South have called on the party to make the party's national Deputy secretary, Chief Victor Giadom as the Acting Secretary.

The Thursday meeting which was attended by the political leaders from the South South geopolitical zone, the zone of the embattled Chairman had all the stakeholders, members of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, including the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire from Edo State in attendance.

The South South APC leaders at the closed door meeting held at Edo House, Asokoro, Abuja, noted that the National Executive Council, NEC, is the only recognized organ under the constitution of the party to resolve any internal crisis and threw their weight behind the convening of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Tuesday March 17.

They commended the acting national secretary who has been holding sway since a high court in Abuja suspended Oshiomhole for providing leadership for the party in these trying times.

The leaders told the APC to respect the current zoning arrangement by retaining the chairmanship of the party in the south south zone even in an acting capacity.

The five point resolution which was read at the end of the meeting by the Edo State Governor, Chief Godwin Obaseki, urged members of the party from the zone to attend the scheduled NEC meeting on Tuesday, 17th March,adding that boycotting it would be counter productive.

Recall that the APC National vice chairman, South south, Hillard Eta had called for the boycott of the NEC meeting of the ruling party.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

