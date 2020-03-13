Ghana: Prisons Service, Zoomlion Extend Beautification Programme in Accra

The validity of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Ghana Prisons Service (GPS) and Zoomlion Ghana Limited in 2019 to support the government's agenda of making Accra the cleanest city in Ghana will be extended to 2021.

According Supt Courage Atsem, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Prisons Service who disclosed this said both parties had decided to continue the initiative that was signed last year to beautify the country.

Under the agreement, inmates who have few months to freedom will be deployed in town to weed, desilt drains and clear sand off the streets to create space for water flow.

On their part, Zoomlion is expected to provide the needed logistics including trucks, wheelbarrows, and reflectors to convey prisoners as well as provide them and the Service with tokens for taking part in the exercise.

On the other hand, the service is to provide labour officers to escort the prisoners to the sites and monitor them to ensure that work was executed.

In an interview with Ghanaian Times , Supt Atsem said since the project started in Accra, major routes such as Kanda Highway to the Ridge Roundabout , the National Theatre road through Opeibea, Kwame Nkrumah interchange among others have been covered.

He explained that the prisoners often returned to already cleared areas to clean up the mess after the rains or fifth left behind by members of the public.

He said prisoners who were about ending their sentences and did not pose any threat to the public are the ones who are drafted to do the work.

Under such circumstances, he said, the prisoners would not dare to escape since it would mean starting a new jail term when re arrested.

He warned the prisoners to desist from soliciting for money from motorists and pedestrians while they engaged in cleaning the city.