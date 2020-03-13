Ghana: Work On Keta Port to Start Before End of Year

The Minister for Transport, Kwasi Ofori Asiamah has given the assurance that a suitable site in Kedzi within the Keta municipality has been identified to locate the Port of Keta and that foundation block which will signify the commencement of the project will be laid by the 4th quarter of the year.

He said the site took into consideration the good development and commercial use of pre-engineered system parts of the Keta Lagoon.

The minister said this in response to a question from the Member of Parliament for Keta Constituency, Richard Quashigah, as to government's plans to build a sea port in Keta.

He said the President had accordingly issued the Executive Instrument to declare Kedzi area a port zone, adding that a Keta Port Director has been appointed by the President to coordinate all activities related to the port construction and its subsequent management.

Mr Asiamah explained that to get the project going, an expression of interest was advertised and seven out of the 19 respondents' applicants were shortlisted to submit their technical and financial proposals for feasibility studies.

He said technical evaluation was completed on February 14, 2020 and that the evaluation would be completed before the end of the month.

"It expected that consulting services for the feasibility studies will start in April and the outcome of the report will determine the infrastructure needs of the project," he said.

The minister said the ministry with the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority Board had met with the paramount and sub-chiefs of Keta area to sensitise them on the upcoming project.

Mr Asiamah said the government through the Ministry of Transport was committed to executing the port project to help create jobs and enhance the socio-economic development of the area,Volta Region and the country wholly.