Ghana: Tema Manhean to Get 100-Bed Capacity Hospital

Tema Manhean — Plans are underway for the construction of a 100-bed capacity hospital for the people of Tema Manhean in the Tema East Constituency of the Greater Accra Region and its environs.

The hospital which is located at the Eastern Naval Command is estimated to cost 2.5 million dollars and is being funded by the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), under the Corporation's corporate social investment.

The project which is the initiative of the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Titus Glover is being executed by the Gold Coast Pioneer Construction Company and supervised by the Works Department of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA).

In an interview, Mr Glover said the proposed hospital would have children, female and male wards, an Out Patient's Department (OPD), a pharmacy, consulting rooms, as well as provide an X-ray and gynaecological services among others.

He said it was a promise he made to the community when he was an aspiring MP and he was poised to deliver it within a period of one year.

The Member of Parliament for the Tema East Constituency said the health care of his constituents and its environs was his priority.

He said when the facility was executed, it would reduce the pressure on the Tema General Hospital and reduce the travelling time his constituents had to take to access healthcare.

He said the hospital would also benefit other constituencies, including those from the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency and its surrounding areas due to their closeness to the area.

Mr Glover said he was optimistic the project would give some of the young people in the area job opportunities.

He expressed appreciation to the government, the Ghana Navy for the release of the land, the Tema Traditional Council and the GNPC for their funding to make his dream a reality.