Ghana: Rebecca Foundation Presents Start-up Capital to 120 Women

Cape Coast — The Rebecca Foundation has presented items and start-up capital to 120 selected women within the country as part of the International Women's Day celebrations.

Held in collaboration with its Terama Initiative and the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), a number of the beneficiaries were trained in various vocations.

The presentation was to support and empower the women comprising women with disabilities with the needed resources to enable them become economically sustainable.

Some of the beneficiaries received chest freezers, gas ovens, burners, pressing irons, refrigerators, kettles, blenders and cash to support their businesses.

The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo during the presentation ceremony held at the Chapel Square in Cape Coast, admonished the beneficiaries to use the support given to them judiciously.

She explained that the presentation formed part of her commitment in supporting women in diverse ways and acknowledged their contribution to national development.

The occasion, she said, was also to mark the celebration of this year's International Women's Day which was observed on Sunday across the globe, indicating that the selfless service of women in the transformation agenda on both local and international stage was unmatched.

She urged Ghanaians to vote for the President and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in this year's presidential and parliamentary elections.

Mrs Akufo-Addo said the government under the current administration had delivered on its campaign promises made prior to the 2016 elections, adding "We have to give this government another chance in order to help advance the cause of the country."

The Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, in his remarks, acknowledged the contribution of women to national development and urged women all around the world not to rest on their oars.

He commended the First Lady for her role in supporting the empowerment of women and other initiatives in the country.