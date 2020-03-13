Ghana: Airport East Circuit of Methodist

The Bishop of the Northern Accra Diocese (NAD) of the Methodist Church Ghana, Rt Rev. Prof. Joseph M.Y. Edusa-Eyison has called on Christians to support the growth and expansion of the work of God.

He said the physical and spiritual development of the church and persons within should be a major concern of true Christians, especially those who called themselves Methodists.

Rt Rev. Prof. Edusa-Eyison made the assertion at the launch of Club 1000 at the Immanuel Methodist Society in the Northern Accra Diocese of the Airport East Circuit of the Methodist Church Ghana.

Similar launches took place on the same day at the Kwesi Dickson Memorial Society, Adjiringanor and Trinity Methodist Society, Matey-Tsuru, all in the Airport East Circuit.

According to the Bishop, the Northern Accra Diocese which is the 20th in the Methodist Church Ghana Complexion and which was inaugurated on December 2, 2018, has several needs in terms of missionary work, planting of churches and nurseries and in particular, infrastructural development in the Ga Sub-Urban Circuit which were less endowed.

He said the idea for the formation of the Club 1000 was to mobilise funds from the contribution by members within the Northern Accra Diocese in different categories from GH₵5000.00 per annum to GH₵500.00 and below depending on the financial ability of members.

The Superintendent Minister of the Airport East Circuit, Very Rev. Dr Jacob W. French said the Club 1000, which was the brainchild of the NAD Bishop, provides the opportunity for members to support, strengthen and empower unfortunate Brothers and Sisters in deprived communities as well as building faith legacies in Christ.

Mr Senyo Adjei, a Coordinator of Club 1000 said the club also has room for corporate membership for institutions and firms within the diocese to come on board to contribute their quota towards work in the Lord's vineyard.

He said the Airport East Circuit was the 7th Circuit out of the 16 Circuits within the Northern Accra Diocese to have the Club 1000 launched and commended the Airport East for what he described as "excellent preparatory work towards the launch."