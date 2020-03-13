Cameroon: Dans La Tanière - Intermediate Lions Intensify Preparations

12 March 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The fifth training camp ahead of the competition effectively began in Yaounde on Monday, March 9, 2020.

As the count down to the kick off of the 2020 Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) narrows, preparations have increased in the Intermediate Lions' den. The fifth and last training camp ahead of the competition effectively began in Yaounde on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The training camp will run till March 29, 2020. This comes after four successful training camps that had earlier taken place in Yaounde and Douala. For the last training session, Head coach, Yves Clément Arroga has invited 30 players to take part in the training. On the list are three goalkeepers, ten defenders, 13 midfielders and four attackers with nine others on the waiting list. Among the 30 players in camp, six have taken part in the last four camps, eight are in their third training camp, two are participating for the second time and eight others are in their first training camp. Sources close to the team say all the 30 players invited by the Head coach Yves Clément Arroga are present. "Players who played for their clubs in the local championship have since joined the group," our source said. Training takes place twice daily from 7:00 a.m. in the morning and from 4:00 p.m. in the evening. For two weeks, Yves Clément Arroga and the players will be working out winning strategies to ensure the best result in the competition. Team captain, Mark Ojong said he is upright mentally and physically for the competition. He said with the team spirit in the group he is sure that the team can do better in the competition. He said with the potentials the team has and as team captain he and his team mates will do well in the competition. The Coach, Yves Clément Arroga said the players are aware of the fact that it is the last training camp and they are giving their best. He said during the training focus will be on the attack line in order to increase scoring chances.

