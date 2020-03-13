Cameroon: National Assembly - MPs-Elect Look Forward to Receive Attributes

12 March 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The 167 candidates declared elected Members of the National Assembly for the 10th legislative period following the twin legislative and municipal election of February 9, 2020 will soon receive their attributes conferring on them the powers to serve as the elected representatives of the people. After taking part in the opening plenary sitting of the statutory ordinary session on March 10, 2020, the MPs -elect divided into six Verification Boards scrutinised their files yesterday, March 11, 2020. The eldest Member of the House, Koa Mfegue Laurentine epse Mbede who is chairing the provisional bureau assisted by the two youngest MPs-elect Nafiassatou Alim and Dague Aisha Blanche Jacqueline announced the constitution of the verification boards during the opening plenary sitting. Following the programming, the First and Second Verification Boards met between 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 on March 11, 2020. The third and fourth Verification Boards met starting from 1:00 p.m. and finally, the fifth and sixth Verification Boards met as from 4: 00 p.m. After their work, a member of the First Verification Board, Julius Fonge Fongouk told the press that the work went on smoothly. He said, "we had 20 files to verify, we did verify all of them and had a 100 per cent success." Specifically, the members of the verification boards were checking the incompatibilities with the function of Member of the National Assembly in each file. The documents contained in each file were the certified true copies of birth certificates, national identity cards, declaration of honour, curriculum vitae, married certificate, situation of children and other documents to know whether the MPs-elect were occupying other positions in government. Julius Fonge said the only problem that came up related to language differences. For example, in the documents requested, English-speaking MPs-elect were asked to submit a certified true copy of the birth certificate while their French-speaking counterparts talks of extract. The differences were resolved, he said, and work continued unperturbed. In the final analysis no case of incompatibility was found and members endorsed all the files. After the verification of the files, the MPs-elect are anxiously looking forward to the plenary sitting during which they will be given sashes, insignia and other attributes conferring on them full powers to serve as Members of the National Assembly of Cameroon for the 10th legislative period.

