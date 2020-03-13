Cameroon: Star Building - Boosting the Customs Sector Discussed

Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute on March 11, 2020 had discussions with the Ambassador of Korea to Cameroon, Rhyou Bok-Ryeol.

The Ambassador of Korea to Cameroon, Rhyou Bok-Ryeol and Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute during a Star Building audience on March 11, 2020 discussed cooperation projects between Cameroon and Korea with priority to the customs sector. Speaking to the press after the audience, the Korean diplomat said "Cameroon and Korea have worked very hard in Cameroon since 2015 to implement the e-government system for customs. With the system, I am convinced that we will increase trade volume and customs revenue. It will be transparent, efficient in the implementation of the activities of the customs." She said the two governments jointly launched e-government system in the customs sector. At the level of Cameroon it is called the Cameroon Customs Information System (CAMCIS). It is the latest information technology system for Cameroon's custom. The audience was therefore an occasion to discuss technical issues before the system is launched nationwide. The Ambassador expressed the view that CAMCIS has advantages over the classical system that had hitherto been used in that it is digital and reduces the time and cost of transactions in the customs sector. She believes that its implementation will boost the national economy because the system will enable the Douala and Kribi seaports in Cameroon play the role of platforms in the Central African sub-region.