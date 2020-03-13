Cameroon: Star Building - Boosting the Customs Sector Discussed

12 March 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute on March 11, 2020 had discussions with the Ambassador of Korea to Cameroon, Rhyou Bok-Ryeol.

The Ambassador of Korea to Cameroon, Rhyou Bok-Ryeol and Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute during a Star Building audience on March 11, 2020 discussed cooperation projects between Cameroon and Korea with priority to the customs sector. Speaking to the press after the audience, the Korean diplomat said "Cameroon and Korea have worked very hard in Cameroon since 2015 to implement the e-government system for customs. With the system, I am convinced that we will increase trade volume and customs revenue. It will be transparent, efficient in the implementation of the activities of the customs." She said the two governments jointly launched e-government system in the customs sector. At the level of Cameroon it is called the Cameroon Customs Information System (CAMCIS). It is the latest information technology system for Cameroon's custom. The audience was therefore an occasion to discuss technical issues before the system is launched nationwide. The Ambassador expressed the view that CAMCIS has advantages over the classical system that had hitherto been used in that it is digital and reduces the time and cost of transactions in the customs sector. She believes that its implementation will boost the national economy because the system will enable the Douala and Kribi seaports in Cameroon play the role of platforms in the Central African sub-region.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Calls to Impeach Kenyan Deputy President Ruto Stir Hornets' Nest
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Plan to Ban Imports of Hand Sanitizers Gets Thumbs Up in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.